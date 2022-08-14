Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 846,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,379.1 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $7.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.