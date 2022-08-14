Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after buying an additional 639,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $39,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

