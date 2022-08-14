Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

