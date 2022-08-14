Summit Financial LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.44.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

