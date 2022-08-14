Summit Financial LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.38 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

