Summit Financial LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $142.89 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.