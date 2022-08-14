Summit Financial LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $41.47 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 2,530.12% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

