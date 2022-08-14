Swarm City (SWT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Swarm City (SWT) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 60.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $214,214.36 and $7.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city.

Swarm City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

