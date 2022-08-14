TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $150,771.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
About TABOO TOKEN
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
