Telos 1-Day Volume Tops $1.91 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $56.38 million and $1.91 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000247 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

