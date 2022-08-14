The Crypto Prophecies Price Up 7.1% This Week (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $329,586.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,390,930 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
