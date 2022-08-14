The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get RealReal alerts:

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RealReal by 795.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RealReal Stock Down 7.9 %

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.