The Sandbox One Day Volume Reaches $557.71 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $557.71 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00005557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00553976 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005254 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00183148 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000143 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,060,208 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

