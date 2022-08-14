The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,016 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,963. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

