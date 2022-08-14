Tokes (TKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.