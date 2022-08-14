Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $227.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

