Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 44.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

