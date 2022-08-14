Unido EP Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $23,552.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

