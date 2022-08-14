Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $37,303.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

