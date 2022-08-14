Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Unification (FUND) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $46,865.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

