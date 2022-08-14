UniMex Network Price Tops $0.0567 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $541,995.81 and approximately $9.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,564,983 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

