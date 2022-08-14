Validity (VAL) Hits Market Cap of $9.79 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Validity has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00008683 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $288,563.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,643,670 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,930 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

