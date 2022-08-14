Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.64. 1,056,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.