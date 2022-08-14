Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $90.47. 5,262,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,094. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

