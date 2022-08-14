Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

RDVY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,422. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

