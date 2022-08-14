Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 5,809 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. 35,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,252. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

