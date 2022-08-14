Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 219,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,133. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

