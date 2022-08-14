Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,790 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $44,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IJR stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,151. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.