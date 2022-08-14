VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,204. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61.

