Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $383,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOO traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,903. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average is $383.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.