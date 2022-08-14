Velas (VLX) Hits Market Cap of $98.67 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $98.67 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002630 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003006 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000813 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,338,183,649 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

