Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74, reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $25.46. 3,714,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,906,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

