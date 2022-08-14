VITE (VITE) Market Cap Achieves $16.89 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $895,927.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,252,426 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

