VNX (VNXLU) Hits Market Capitalization of $755,960.38

VNX (VNXLU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, VNX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a total market cap of $755,960.38 and approximately $358.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00126778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064526 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

