Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $479.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.19 and a 200 day moving average of $447.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

