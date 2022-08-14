Wade G W & Inc. Sells 245 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

