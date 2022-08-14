WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.12

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. WAX has a market cap of $262.48 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00065708 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,915,114,071 coins and its circulating supply is 2,128,018,032 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.