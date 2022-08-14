WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $385,562.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

