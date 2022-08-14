Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.21. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

