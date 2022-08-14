Wealth Alliance Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 742,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.