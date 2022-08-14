Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 668,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.40.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

