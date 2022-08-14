Wilder World (WILD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $757,098.00

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Wilder World has a market cap of $40.69 million and $757,098.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,837.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00127188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00064043 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,345,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

