Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,822,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,768. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

