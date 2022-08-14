Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Yelp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Yelp by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Yelp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

