YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $48,978.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.