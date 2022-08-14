Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yunhong CTI Stock Up 3.0 %
CTIB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 41,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,869. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
