ZCore (ZCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $58,058.92

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. ZCore has a market cap of $58,058.92 and approximately $126.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00116411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00257990 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034238 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

