ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
ZimVie stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 298,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
