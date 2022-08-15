18,472 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.00. 29,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,988. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

