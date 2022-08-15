24,549 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. 80,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,139. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.